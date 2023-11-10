Schaumburg armed robbery suspect denied pretrial release on Oak Brook gun, fleeing charges

A Chicago man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside Woodfield Mall and fleeing police later in Oak Brook is being detained before trial.

DuPage County Judge Brian Jacobs ruled Friday that Jaquan Wilkins, 28, poses a threat to the safety of others, and is a high flight risk, according to DuPage County court records.

According to prosecutors, Wilkins was out on bond in a Will County attempted murder case.

Wilkins, of the 1000 block of East 101st Street in Chicago, is charged in DuPage County with criminal damage to government-supported property, in excess of $500; possession of a gun without having a firearm owners identification card; aggravated fleeing and eluding police; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

The charges allege that he disobeyed a uniformed officer telling him to stop, instead driving through a red light on Ogden Avenue; threw a stolen Glock 43X 9 mm pistol out of the vehicle's window; and deliberately hit the rear end and driver's side of a police vehicle, as he drove on to I-294. The vehicle was unmarked, but its emergency lights and sirens were on, according to the charge.

All the charges are felonies.

Police in Schaumburg said a gun-wielding man robbed a woman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at Woodfield Mall. He took her purse and car keys, then left in a gray Mazda 6. The woman was not injured.

A camera captured the robbery, and a description of the offender and his vehicle was shared in the Real Time Information System.

Around 2:10 p.m., Oak Brook's license-plate readers at 16th Street and Route 83 noticed the vehicle's license plate. Officers went to nearby Oakbrook Center to look for the vehicle. Police tried to box it in, but he allegedly rammed a car in front of him at the exit to 22nd Street from the mall's ring road. Then he got on to I-88, exited at Highland Avenue in Downers Grove, then drove east on Ogden to Hinsdale, according to authorities.

Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said the Cook County state's attorney's office has approved one count of armed robbery -- a Class X felony -- against Wilkins. But because of his being in custody in DuPage County, it could be several months before he appears at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Wilkins was arrested in 2018 on charges of attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Romeoville police alleged he shot his girlfriend and a man who was with her. In that case, bail was initially set at $2 million but eventually reduced to $750,000, and Wilkins posted $75,000 bond in September 2022.