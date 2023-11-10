North Central College hosts inauguration for new president

Anita Thomas was seated in July as the 11th president of North Central College in Naperville. Courtesy of North Central College

North Central College will celebrate the inauguration of its newest president Saturday.

Anita Thomas, 56, was seated as president of the Naperville college in July. Saturday's events will start with a 9:30 a.m. worship service at Koten Chapel. An investiture ceremony will follow at noon at Wentz Concert Hall.

"Since day one, Dr. Thomas has been a constant and enthusiastic presence across campus ... the inauguration is an opportunity for us to celebrate Dr. Thomas' leadership as we begin to write the next chapter of the college's history," Herman White, a member of the college board of trustees and co-chair of the presidential inauguration committee, said in a news release.

Thomas is the 11th president in the college's 162-year history. Since July, she has focused on her listening tour, talking to students, faculty and staff about the college and its future.

Thomas previously served as the executive vice president and provost at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul, Minn.

During her 25-year career in education, Thomas also served as the founding dean of the College of Applied Behavioral Sciences at the University of Indianapolis, taught for 10 years in Loyola University's counseling psychology and school counseling department, and served as the associate dean for academic affairs and research in Loyola's School of Education.

She said North Central College's mission statement drew her to the college.

"It talks about the importance of creating leaders and productive citizens," Thomas said Friday.

Thomas, who came from a family of educators, noted the importance of higher education as a way to "empower younger people" was ingrained in her from her youth. She said North Central College and its partnerships within the Naperville community help provide students with opportunities to succeed.

During her listening tour, she's also featured "The Small College Imperative" in book club groups with faculty and staff to launch discussions about the college's trends and the college's future.

Thomas and her dog, a Maltese-Yorkie mix named Lucy, live on campus. Her 18-year-old twins, a son and daughter, attend college in Wisconsin.