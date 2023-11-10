Man denied pretrial release on Oak Brook gun, fleeing charges

A Chicago man suspected of robbing a woman in Schaumburg and fleeing police later in Oak Brook is being detained before trial.

DuPage County Judge Brian Jacobs ruled Friday that Jaquan Wilkins, 28, poses a threat to the safety of others, and is a high flight risk, according to DuPage County court records.

Wilkins, of the 1000 block of East 101st Street in Chicago, is charged in DuPage County with criminal damage to government-supported property, in excess of $500; possession of a gun without having a firearm owners identification card; aggravated fleeing and eluding police; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

The charges allege that he disobeyed a uniformed officer telling him to stop, instead driving through a red light on Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale; throwing a stolen Glock 43X 9 mm pistol out of the vehicle's window; and deliberately hitting the rear end and driver's side of a police vehicle, as he drove on to I-294. The vehicle was unmarked, but its emergency lights and sirens were on, according to the charge.

All the charges are felonies.

Police in Schaumburg said a gun-wielding man robbed a woman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at Woodfield Mall. He took her purse and car keys, then left in another vehicle.

A camera captured the robbery, and a description of the offender and his vehicle was shared in the Real Time Information System.

Around 2:10 p.m., Oak Brook's license-plate readers at 16th Street and Route 83 noticed the vehicle's license plate. Officers went to nearby Oakbrook Center to look for the vehicle. Oak Brook police said it rammed a car in front of it at the exit to 22nd Street from the mall's ring road.

Information about whether Wilkins will face charges in Cook County was unavailable Friday morning.