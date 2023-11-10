 

Man denied pretrial release on Oak Brook gun, fleeing charges

  • Jaquan M. Wilkins

    Jaquan M. Wilkins

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 11/10/2023 12:05 PM

A Chicago man suspected of robbing a woman in Schaumburg and fleeing police later in Oak Brook is being detained before trial.

DuPage County Judge Brian Jacobs ruled Friday that Jaquan Wilkins, 28, poses a threat to the safety of others, and is a high flight risk, according to DuPage County court records.

 

Wilkins, of the 1000 block of East 101st Street in Chicago, is charged in DuPage County with criminal damage to government-supported property, in excess of $500; possession of a gun without having a firearm owners identification card; aggravated fleeing and eluding police; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

The charges allege that he disobeyed a uniformed officer telling him to stop, instead driving through a red light on Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale; throwing a stolen Glock 43X 9 mm pistol out of the vehicle's window; and deliberately hitting the rear end and driver's side of a police vehicle, as he drove on to I-294. The vehicle was unmarked, but its emergency lights and sirens were on, according to the charge.

All the charges are felonies.

Police in Schaumburg said a gun-wielding man robbed a woman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at Woodfield Mall. He took her purse and car keys, then left in another vehicle.

A camera captured the robbery, and a description of the offender and his vehicle was shared in the Real Time Information System.

Around 2:10 p.m., Oak Brook's license-plate readers at 16th Street and Route 83 noticed the vehicle's license plate. Officers went to nearby Oakbrook Center to look for the vehicle. Oak Brook police said it rammed a car in front of it at the exit to 22nd Street from the mall's ring road.

Information about whether Wilkins will face charges in Cook County was unavailable Friday morning.

Article Comments
