 

Santa arrives at Woodfield Mall to usher in the holidays

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/9/2023 7:16 PM

The Chicago area's largest shopping center got the holiday season started Thursday evening as Santa arrived for his annual walking parade around Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The marching band from Conant High School in Hoffman Estates led Santa past shoppers at the sprawling center before he settled into his Ice Palace in the Grand Court for six weeks of list-making and family photo ops through Christmas Eve.

 

Reservations are encouraged for all visits, and mandatory for the two Caring Santa times for children with special needs. Those are set for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 10.

Pet Photos with Santa will be available from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, and 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

For all other hours, visit the Woodfield Mall website. Reservations can be made at woodfieldmallsantaphotos.splashthat.com.

