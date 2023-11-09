Armed robbery in Woodfield Mall parking lot ends with arrest in Oak Brook

The armed robbery of a woman with a small child inside a vehicle in the Woodfield Mall parking lot in Schaumburg ended Thursday afternoon with the arrest of a suspect in Oak Brook.

Officers responded to the parking lot at about 1:30 p.m. after Schaumburg Police Department cameras spotted an apparent suspicious incident there, Lt. Christy Lindhurst said.

A man armed with a handgun had reportedly taken the woman's purse and car keys and fled in another vehicle, she added. Neither the woman nor the child in a car seat were harmed.

A description of the offender and the fleeing vehicle, along with its general direction, were shared with other police departments through the Real Time Information System.

At about 2:10 p.m., Oak Brook police's license plate readers at Route 83 and 16th Street alerted officers to the presence of the suspect vehicle. Officers went to Oakbrook Center to search for the vehicle, where they reportedly spotted it ramming a car in front of it at the exit to 22nd Street from the outer ring road.

As the vehicle was pursued, it rammed a police vehicle before being stopped on southbound I-294 near Ogden Avenue, Oak Brook police said.

No one was hurt or injured as the suspect was taken into custody and a gun recovered, authorities said.

Lindhurst said initial charges will likely be filed through Oak Brook police as the arresting agency, with further charges to be added based on the robbery in Schaumburg.