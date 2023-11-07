One man's soccer field of dreams offers hope to Mount Prospect neighborhood

Dani Martinez' dream of a soccer pitch in Mount Prospect's Boxwood neighborhood is about to come true. Courtesy of Dani Martinez

A new soccer pitch is under construction at Euclid Elementary School in Mount Prospect's Boxwood neighborhood. Courtesy of River Trails School District 26

Proponents of the soccer pitch under construction at Euclid Elementary School in Mount Prospect say it will offer opportunities for young people to play and also build community. Courtesy of River Trails School District 26

The new community soccer pitch under construction at Euclid Elementary School in Mount Prospect shows what a difference one person can make.

Dani Martinez, a youth pastor in the village's Boxwood neighborhood, approached officials in Mount Prospect and River Trails Elementary School District 26 last year with the idea for a small field near the school.

Martinez, who lives in the neighborhood, said it not only would provide an outlet for area youth passionate about the sport, but also help build community in an area that has dealt with gangs and violence.

Now his idea is becoming a reality, as work is underway on the 4,500-square-foot mini soccer pitch south of the community garden at the school, at 711 E. Euclid Ave. Martinez said it the project, estimated to cost up to $215,361, is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

"We are excited to watch the development unfold," District 26 Superintendent Jodi Megerle said. "This will be a great place for our school and community to gather."

Martinez said he cannot conceive of a way "an individual like me should be able to do something like this, if not for the grace of God."

"I want to give all glory to him for this project," he added. "And I want to give all gratitude to all the people that were involved as well."

Among them are District 26 officials and members of nearby The Bridge Community Church, for which Martinez has worked in the past. Church members provided donations, as did local businesses such as Chick-fil-A and Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe.

The village also arranged for a Community Development Block Grant of $186,000 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Martinez initially approached the Prospect Heights Park District about a site at Tully Park, but that proposal stalled.

Then, one day, he read a passage from Jeremiah: "fields will be bought in this land."

He subsequently approached Mount Prospect and District 26 leaders, and his enthusiasm was contagious.

"Dani's determination and organizing in the community was just really amazing to see," Antonia Lalagos, Mount Prospect development planner said. "It seemed like such a great way to use those (block grant) funds."

Martinez said the predominantly immigrant population in the area loves the sport but encounters challenges in finding a place to play. Many times he would leave his apartment and see children playing soccer in between buildings.

"A lot of the parks nearby are just out of reach because either parents work all day or there's only one car in the family," he said.

He also had the vision of creating a safe space for neighborhood kids to spend more time in athletics and less time in high-risk activities.

"Traditionally, over the years, this was known as a rougher neighborhood," he said. "Once the summer rolls around, and kids have a lot of time, that amount of time is going to go somewhere. And I think the more time we get them into athletics and sports, the less time that they're going to have for worse paths and worst decisions and worst influences and I think that's a great thing."