Bloomingdale man facing child pornography charges

A 40-year-old Bloomingdale man is facing child pornography charges following a search of his home last month.

Illinois State Police officials said Eric A. Wilson turned himself in today after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities searched a residence on the 200 block of Carriage Way in early October looking for evidence of child pornography, which ultimately resulted in three counts of possession of child pornography being lodged against Wilson.

Wilson is being held at the DuPage County jail awaiting a detention hearing.