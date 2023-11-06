Island Lake man gets 25 years in prison for sexual assault
Updated 11/6/2023 7:05 PM
A 35-year-old Island Lake man convicted of sexually assaulting two teen girls has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a McHenry County judge, officials said Monday.
Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayes pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office. Judge Tiffany Davis sentenced him Friday.
Officials said Reynosa-Vasayes met both teen girls on Snapchat. He befriended them and solicited photographs of them before he eventually sexually assaulted them, officials said.
Reynosa-Vasayes will serve 85% of the sentence, according to officials.
