Suburban Skyview: Flying high over Lake County's latest traffic innovation: The roundabout

The word roundabout has been in use since the mid 14th century and has had a few different definitions during that tenure: "by a circuitous route," "on all sides, all about," and "in a ring or circle." It was also used for other things, such as "circular course or object," "a plump, rounded figure," "a detour" and even "a merry-go-round."

The traffic circle, as it was called circa 1927, provides safer and more efficient traffic flow in many locations because traffic tends to move slower and in only one direction.

The Lake County Division of Transportation (LCDOT) closed Darrell, Neville and Case roads in Wauconda to through traffic for 110 days to construct a roundabout and realign the intersections.

Now that we have taken a circuitous route, let's get to the photography part of this skyview.

From about 380 feet straight above the center of this roundabout, this drone shot makes vehicles look like children's toys as they circumvent the new roadway, which opened nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

This is the ninth roundabout in the Lake County Division of Transportation system. The $8.1 million project is the first of three roundabouts to be built as part of the Darrell Road corridor improvement.

