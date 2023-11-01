 

Barrington man charged with stealing estimated $1.9M from elderly relative

  • Douglas Boncosky

    Douglas Boncosky

 
Updated 11/1/2023 4:44 PM

A Barrington man accused of cheating an elderly family member out of an estimated $1.9 million is scheduled to appear in a McHenry County courtroom Thursday facing multiple felony charges.

Douglas Boncosky, 54, of the 200 block of Coolidge Avenue, is charged with aggravated identity theft, theft exceeding $1 million, financial exploitation and forgery, authorities said.

 

Cary police arrested Boncosky Monday and he was ordered detained Tuesday by a judge that deemed him a flight risk.

Police said they received a report Aug. 26 of a person stealing money from an elderly relative in Cary through a power of attorney arrangement. Boncosky was granted power of attorney on behalf of an 80-year-old family member in 2018, according to Cary police.

Authorities allege that between 2018 and August 2023, Boncosky unlawfully wrote checks and transferred funds to himself and his business from his family member's accounts.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 