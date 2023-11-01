Barrington man charged with stealing estimated $1.9M from elderly relative

A Barrington man accused of cheating an elderly family member out of an estimated $1.9 million is scheduled to appear in a McHenry County courtroom Thursday facing multiple felony charges.

Douglas Boncosky, 54, of the 200 block of Coolidge Avenue, is charged with aggravated identity theft, theft exceeding $1 million, financial exploitation and forgery, authorities said.

Cary police arrested Boncosky Monday and he was ordered detained Tuesday by a judge that deemed him a flight risk.

Police said they received a report Aug. 26 of a person stealing money from an elderly relative in Cary through a power of attorney arrangement. Boncosky was granted power of attorney on behalf of an 80-year-old family member in 2018, according to Cary police.

Authorities allege that between 2018 and August 2023, Boncosky unlawfully wrote checks and transferred funds to himself and his business from his family member's accounts.