Sheriff: Glenview-area man groomed juvenile missing from Massachusetts

A 42-year-old Glenview area man and convicted sex offender is facing a litany of new felony charges after Cook County sheriff's deputies raided his home and found a juvenile from the Boston area who had been reported missing.

Weston Opas, of the 10300 block of Michael Todd Terrace near Glenview, is charged with traveling to meet a child, grooming, failure to report to the sex offender registry as well as unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, according to a news release by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A judge at the Skokie courthouse ordered Opas be held in jail until his next scheduled court hearing on Nov. 16.

Cook County officials began investigating Opas after receiving a tip from Boston-area law enforcement that he has been linked to a juvenile there who'd gone missing. Detectives learned Opas and the juvenile had met on an online gaming app and stayed in contact via text messaging, according to the release.

Officials said Opas traveled to the Boston area several times to have sex with the juvenile. An analysis of the juvenile's phone reveals Opas knew the juvenile's age, officials said.

On Oct. 26, detectives raided Opas' residence, recovered the juvenile and arrested Opas, according to the release. Police officials said they also found Opas had a firearm, ammunition and body armor.

The juvenile was temporarily placed in the care of the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services until relatives could arrive and take custody.

On Sept. 15, Opas was arrested by Glenview police after officials received a tip he had dropped off and picked up his child twice that week. At no time did Opas have contact with other children while at the school, police said at the time. Opas was charged with two counts of being a child sex offender in a school zone in that case.