Gurnee, Lindenhurst men identified as motel shooting victims

The Lake County coroner's office has identified two men found shot to death Friday night in a room at a shuttered Waukegan motel.

Police were called to the motel on the 200 block of North Green Bay Road just before 10 p.m. Friday for a death investigation.

Following Monday autopsies, the coroner's office reported today that 30-year-old Jamir Johnson, formerly of Gurnee, and 59-year-old David Miller, formerly of Lindenhurst, both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.

The motel has been vacant for a number of years, but the property was reportedly sold for more than $1 million earlier this year.