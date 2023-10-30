 

Schaumburg trustees divided on tighter regulations or ban on short-term rentals

  • A luxurious backyard treehouse became Schaumburg's introduction to regulating short-term rentals in 2015, but today's broader market has village trustees discussing the possibility of tougher rules, higher permit fees, or even a ban.

    A luxurious backyard treehouse became Schaumburg's introduction to regulating short-term rentals in 2015, but today's broader market has village trustees discussing the possibility of tougher rules, higher permit fees, or even a ban. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

  • A luxurious backyard treehouse became Schaumburg's introduction to regulating short-term rentals in 2015, but village trustees are now worried about house parties getting out of control.

    A luxurious backyard treehouse became Schaumburg's introduction to regulating short-term rentals in 2015, but village trustees are now worried about house parties getting out of control. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted10/30/2023 8:23 PM

Schaumburg's regulation of short-term home rentals began with one luxurious backyard treehouse eight years ago, but a divided village board now is pondering whether stronger rules or even a ban may be called for on the market that's developed since.

A belief that house parties hosted in short-term rentals are more likely to get out of hand topped the list of concerns raised by some village trustees.

 

A 29-year-old Maywood man was killed and several other partygoers were wounded when as many as 65 bullets were fired from eight guns during a June 2020 party at a short-term rental in neighboring Roselle.

Roselle stepped up its regulation of short-term rentals after the party.

Restrictions or bans on short-term rentals also are on the books in West Chicago, Palatine, Bloomingdale, Rosemont, Vernon Hills and other suburbs. Des Plaines officials recently resumed discussion of stronger regulations as well.

Concerns in Schaumburg have evolved as the market has, with some single-family homes now owned by limited liability companies specifically as short-term rentals, Trustee Mark Madej said.

"I had some constituents talk to me about their neighborhoods," he said. "I want to keep our neighborhoods family-friendly. ... Even if they're not doing anything wrong, it's just not right for a family-friendly community."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Madej added he would have no problem with extended rentals of a month or more, but finds no need to allow short-term stays in a village with 30 hotels.

Trustee George Dunham said he no longer supports short-term home rentals and no longer believes allowing them does anything to enhance the community.

But Mayor Tom Dailly expressed concern that a ban would drive hosts underground and make it harder to inspect and regulate. He prefers to keep licensing them, but perhaps with an increase of the fee.

Trustee Esha Patel suggested increasing the minimum rental time from 20 hours to three or four days.

Trustee Brian Bieschke defended both the practice of short-term rentals and the village's track record of monitoring them. He said it's untrue to characterize them as of no benefit, as they are another way of bringing visitors to Schaumburg and its businesses.

Bieschke noted a report listing 41 short-term rentals in the village, with probably just a few more undercover among Schaumburg's approximately 12,500 single-family homes. The rentals had generated 75 calls for service by police or inspectors over a 20-month period.

Board members took no action regarding their discussion other than to defer the rest of it to their committee meeting in January, by which time village staff would likely have more background information to share.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Why Des Plaines could become the next suburb to restrict short-term home rentals
Related Article
Why Des Plaines could become the next suburb to restrict short-term home rentals
 
Palatine rejects homeowner's request for short-term rentals
Related Article
Palatine rejects homeowner's request for short-term rentals
 
'A total disregard for human life': Roselle short-term rental shooting one year later
Related Article
'A total disregard for human life': Roselle short-term rental shooting one year later
 
Related Article
Roselle imposes new restrictions on short-term rentals
 
Schaumburg likely to tax treehouse, other short-term rentals
Related Article
Schaumburg likely to tax treehouse, other short-term rentals
 
Schaumburg treehouse inspires new rental rules
Related Article
Schaumburg treehouse inspires new rental rules
 
$195-a-night treehouse might prompt new rules in Schaumburg
Related Article
$195-a-night treehouse might prompt new rules in Schaumburg
 
For $195 a night, you can stay in Schaumburg man's luxury treehouse
Related Article
For $195 a night, you can stay in Schaumburg man's luxury treehouse
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 