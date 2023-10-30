How to turn pumpkins into composting in Wheaton

Wheaton is collecting old Halloween pumpkins for composting.

The city's Environmental Improvement Commission in partnership with SCARCE, which stands for School and Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting Education, will host a "Pumpkin Smash" drop-off event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4.

Residents are encouraged to drop off leftover pumpkins -- with decorations removed -- in the city's commuter parking lot at Liberty Drive and Carlton Avenue. The event allows people to keep pumpkins out of landfills.

Other "Pumpkin Smash" sites are listed at scarce.org/pumpkins.