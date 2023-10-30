Flight instuctor makes emergency landing on two-lane road in Cary during lesson

A single-engine plane made a successful emergency landing on Cary-Algonquin Road. Monday There were no injuries or property damage. Courtesy of the Cary Police Department

A flight student got quite the lesson Monday morning when her instructor was forced to make an emergency landing on Cary-Algonquin Road in Cary.

Cary police report that an officer on patrol in the area of Cary-Algonquin Road and Fox Trails Drive noticed the small plane flying at a low altitude at about 8:18 a.m. The officer could see that the propeller on the single-engine plane had stopped rotating, and the aircraft was planning to make an emergency landing.

The 26-year-old female instructor and her 21-year-old student successfully put the plane down on the two-lane road. There were no reported injuries or property damage.

The plane had taken off from DuPage Airport in West Chicago and the two had planned to land at the Lake in the Hills Airport, but experienced engine failure shortly before their emergency landing.

Traffic was diverted for about 90 minutes until the plane could be moved from the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the landing and will conduct whatever investigation they deem appropriate, police said.