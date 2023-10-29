Dundee Township survey to help identify mental health care needs

The Dundee Township Mental Health Board will be surveying residents to learn more about mental health needs.

The board will be sending out a survey to 2,000 randomly selected residents in Dundee Township. The survey will help identify community needs for services and gaps in care.

Selected residents will receive an email explaining the survey and how the results will be used. The deadline to complete the survey is Nov. 21.