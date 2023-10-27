Police: One of two suspects in Wauconda burglary now in custody

Wauconda police on Friday arrested and charged one of two suspects in connection with an Oct. 15 burglary, officials said.

Rolando Aguilar, 35, of Wauconda, is charged with residential burglary. He is one of two suspects identified by witnesses; the other is his brother, Lucio Aguilar, 47, also of Wauconda, according to a news release from the Wauconda Police Department.

According to police, at 1:44 a.m. on Oct. 15, the suspects kicked in the front door of the home and entered with a handgun, looking for a specific person who was not there at the time.

While inside the home, the suspects -- who were known to the people present in the home at the time -- ransacked the bedroom of the targeted person, then fled the area prior to the officers' arrival, police said.

Rolando Aguilar was taken into custody near Route 176 and Larkdale Row. A warrant has been issued for the other suspect, Lucio Aguilar, who remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Wauconda Police Department at (847) 526-2421.