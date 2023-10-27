 

Free Narcan machine installed at Des Plaines police station

  • A vending machine offering free doses of Narcan, which can help people who have overdosed on opiates, has been installed in the lobby of the Des Plaines police station.

    A vending machine offering free doses of Narcan, which can help people who have overdosed on opiates, has been installed in the lobby of the Des Plaines police station. Courtesy of Des Plaines

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/27/2023 3:03 PM

A vending machine offering free doses of medicine that can help people who have overdosed on opioids has been installed in another suburban police station.

Des Plaines officials on Friday announced the Narcan dispenser is ready for use in the lobby of the city's police station, 1420 Miner St. It's available to the public round the clock, seven days a week.

 

Narcan is the leading version of the drug naloxone, which quickly can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The machine also has strips people can use to test for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has become increasingly deadly when used improperly or mixed with other drugs.

Police won't limit how many doses or testing strips can be dispensed at one time. City spokeswoman Maureen Stern urged people to "be good neighbors and only take what they need."

The machine will be maintained by the Kenneth Young Center, an Elk Grove Village organization offering mental health and addiction recovery services.

Elk Grove Village and Arlington Heights are among the suburbs that have worked with the Kenneth Young Center to install such machines.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Related Article
Narcan dispenser installed in Arlington Heights Police Department lobby
 
'We help people with addiction': Elk Grove puts Narcan dispenser in police department lobby
Related Article
'We help people with addiction': Elk Grove puts Narcan dispenser in police department lobby
 
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means.
Related Article
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means.
 
Related Article
"It's happening way too often." Antioch police team with health organization to combat overdoses
 
Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools
Related Article
Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools
 
Opioid task force to get $200K from DuPage County, where such overdoses are up 17%
Related Article
Opioid task force to get $200K from DuPage County, where such overdoses are up 17%
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 