Former NFL player Sam Acho to speak at employer summit
Updated 10/22/2023 5:22 PM
Harper College's second annual employer summit, Build Your Bench Strength, is set to bring together business leaders and experts for a day of workforce discussions and networking on Nov. 3.
Sam Acho, an NFL veteran and ESPN sports analyst, will speak at the summit, which starts at 8 a.m. at Harper's Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.
The event aims to address the evolving landscape of workforce dynamics, providing essential strategies for organizations to thrive in the ever-changing, post-pandemic world of work, organizers say.
To register for the free event, visit harpercollege.edu.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.