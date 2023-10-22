Former NFL player Sam Acho to speak at employer summit

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho will be the keynote speaker at Harper College's employer summit on Nov. 3. Daily Herald file photo 2018

Harper College's second annual employer summit, Build Your Bench Strength, is set to bring together business leaders and experts for a day of workforce discussions and networking on Nov. 3.

Sam Acho, an NFL veteran and ESPN sports analyst, will speak at the summit, which starts at 8 a.m. at Harper's Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.

The event aims to address the evolving landscape of workforce dynamics, providing essential strategies for organizations to thrive in the ever-changing, post-pandemic world of work, organizers say.

To register for the free event, visit harpercollege.edu.