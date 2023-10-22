 

Former NFL player Sam Acho to speak at employer summit

  • Former Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho will be the keynote speaker at Harper College's employer summit on Nov. 3.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/22/2023 5:22 PM

Harper College's second annual employer summit, Build Your Bench Strength, is set to bring together business leaders and experts for a day of workforce discussions and networking on Nov. 3.

Sam Acho, an NFL veteran and ESPN sports analyst, will speak at the summit, which starts at 8 a.m. at Harper's Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.

 

The event aims to address the evolving landscape of workforce dynamics, providing essential strategies for organizations to thrive in the ever-changing, post-pandemic world of work, organizers say.

To register for the free event, visit harpercollege.edu.

