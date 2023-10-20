Schaumburg refines design of Meacham Road pedestrian bridge to connect two redevelopments

Schaumburg village officials are refining their chosen design of a proposed pedestrian bridge that would connect a forthcoming entertainment district with the Veridian development across Meacham Road just north of the Interstate 90 tollway. Rendering courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg officials are continuing to refine the chosen design of a proposed pedestrian bridge that would connect future entertainment areas on both sides of Meacham Road just north of the Interstate 90 tollway.

Among the key decisions that remain are the inclusion of long ramps on either side of the bridge or if elevators would be the sole provider of handicap accessibility.

There are pros and cons to both options on the east and west sides of Meacham, Schaumburg Landscape & Design Planner Todd Wenger said.

"It helps elevate the design to have the ramp and stairs on either side," he said.

However, long ramps also increase the required amount of land for the project and raise the possibility of their blocking motorists' views of the developments on either side, he added.

But since trustees chose the "Bar" design earlier this year as a bridge option reflecting the distinct architecture of the Zurich North America building on the west side, village staff have worked with consultants on honing it.

Among the changes have been the inclusion of a wrapped element for a sleeker and more modern look as well as minimizing the previous cross-bracing elements to emphasize the bridge's vertical design, Wenger said.

A solar roof also has replaced the earlier environmentally focused "green" roof to improve functionality and maintenance.

Mayor Tom Dailly said discussions about the bridge's interior lighting have included the possibility of focusing on floor lighting to avoid distracting drivers below.

"I really like this bridge," Dailly said. "I think it's going to be great."

What it isn't, however, is imminent.

Wenger said the idea of the bridge is to connect attractions on either side of the road when they exist, rather than to precede them.

The Veridian development on the west is just preparing for construction of its 30-acre area called The District -- a dense urban town center with more than a million square feet of stores, restaurants, office space and 574 high-end apartments and row houses.

On the east, plans for a new entertainment district, including Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and a multistory parking deck, are about to be reviewed by the zoning and village boards.

As such, the village plans to begin preliminary design engineering and right of way acquisition for the bridge during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Final design engineering would occur in the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years, with construction to follow in either 2028 or 2029.

While funding for the pedestrian bridge is expected to come from the village's tax-increment financing district set up to encourage redevelopment in that area, Schaumburg staff also will be on the lookout for any grant opportunities, Wenger said.