Schaumburg Police Department seeking public feedback

The Schaumburg Police Department is scheduled for an onsite assessment as part of a program to achieve law enforcement accreditation by verifying that it meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

As part of the assessment, the village of Schaumburg employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments via an online public portal.

Please visit the CALEA website at cimrs2.calea.org/147 if you would like to participate in the public comment portion, to provide comments, commendations, or other information regarding the Schaumburg Police Department's quality of service or other information relevant to the re-accreditation process. The deadline to provide feedback is Thursday, Oct. 26.