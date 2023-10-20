New District 128 board member appointed

Mithilesh Kotwal has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board. Kotwal, a Vernon Hills resident, was selected from 10 applicants. He will fill the post vacated by Casey Rooney who was appointed to the Libertyville village board. The term runs until the April 2025 board election. Kotwal has a son at Vernon Hills High School and said he wanted to get more involved. He said he sees the role of school board member as "being a voice for the community, students and the teachers, and having relentless focus on improving the quality of education as well as building future leaders in society." Kotwal was a founding member and served on the board of the Vernon Hills Indian Association. He will be sworn in Nov. 6.