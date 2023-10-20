How you can get rid of unwanted documents, electronics and drugs
You can safely get rid of unwanted documents, electronics and prescription drugs on Oct. 28 in Park Ridge.
Personnel will be set up at Maine Township headquarters, 1700 Ballard Road, between 10 a.m. and noon to take those items. Township officials and the Cook County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for the event.
Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (847) 297-2510.
