Mount Prospect pumps TIF, grant funds into Lions Park improvements
Updated 10/19/2023 10:29 AM
Mount Prospect trustees this week approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Mount Prospect Park District and Mount Prospect Elementary School District 57 to help fund up to $2 million in improvements at Lions Memorial Park.
The village has committed $250,000 to the project: $59,000 from the Prospect and Main Tax Increment Financing district and $191,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The $1.8 million to $2 million project, which also has funding from District 57 and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will include:
- • A playground with areas for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds
- • A court for half-court basketball, four square and hopscotch
- • Adult fitness stations with concrete surfacing
- • Refurbished tennis courts and baseball fields
- • A picnic grove with picnic and game tables
- • A prairie detention area with pollinator plants
- • An eight-foot wide asphalt walking loop with bench seating
- The park district is targeting September 2024 for completion.
- Mount Prospect Community Development Director Bill Cooney said the improvements will be beneficial to the downtown district.
- Trustee Colleen Saccotelli praised the use of TIF funds and said the project points out the importance of working with other local governments.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.