 

Mount Prospect pumps TIF, grant funds into Lions Park improvements

  • Mount Prospect has agreed to contribute $250,000 toward a $1.8 million to $2 million improvement project at Lions Memorial Park.

  • The Mount Prospect Park District is targeting a September 2024 completion date for an improvement project at Lions Memorial Park that includes new playgrounds, refurbished tennis courts and ballfield improvements.

Updated 10/19/2023 10:29 AM

Mount Prospect trustees this week approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Mount Prospect Park District and Mount Prospect Elementary School District 57 to help fund up to $2 million in improvements at Lions Memorial Park.

The village has committed $250,000 to the project: $59,000 from the Prospect and Main Tax Increment Financing district and $191,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

 

The $1.8 million to $2 million project, which also has funding from District 57 and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will include:

  • • A playground with areas for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds
  • • A court for half-court basketball, four square and hopscotch
  • • Adult fitness stations with concrete surfacing
  • • Refurbished tennis courts and baseball fields
  • • A picnic grove with picnic and game tables
  • • A prairie detention area with pollinator plants
  • • An eight-foot wide asphalt walking loop with bench seating
  • The park district is targeting September 2024 for completion.
  • Mount Prospect Community Development Director Bill Cooney said the improvements will be beneficial to the downtown district.
  • Trustee Colleen Saccotelli praised the use of TIF funds and said the project points out the importance of working with other local governments.
