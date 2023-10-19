Mount Prospect pumps TIF, grant funds into Lions Park improvements

The Mount Prospect Park District is targeting a September 2024 completion date for an improvement project at Lions Memorial Park that includes new playgrounds, refurbished tennis courts and ballfield improvements. Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Park District

Mount Prospect has agreed to contribute $250,000 toward a $1.8 million to $2 million improvement project at Lions Memorial Park. Daily Herald File Photo

Mount Prospect trustees this week approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Mount Prospect Park District and Mount Prospect Elementary School District 57 to help fund up to $2 million in improvements at Lions Memorial Park.

The village has committed $250,000 to the project: $59,000 from the Prospect and Main Tax Increment Financing district and $191,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

The $1.8 million to $2 million project, which also has funding from District 57 and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will include: