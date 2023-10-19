 

Full tilt: Pinball Expo fills Schaumburg Convention Center with all the bells and whistles

  • Pinball hobbyists try out the world's largest pinball machine Friday during the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Billed as the largest event of its type in world, the expo runs through Saturday.

      Pinball hobbyists try out the world's largest pinball machine Friday during the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Billed as the largest event of its type in world, the expo runs through Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • All machines are configured for free play at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. The expo runs through Saturday.

      All machines are configured for free play at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. The expo runs through Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A player would get 10 balls for five cents in this pinball machine from 1933. A group of four original machines from the 1930s are available for play at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend.

      A player would get 10 balls for five cents in this pinball machine from 1933. A group of four original machines from the 1930s are available for play at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Bill Hanson of Madison, Alabama has a retail booths at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. His Super Skill Shot Shooters booth sells custom made pinball machine shooter knobs, including this one made from a Rolex wristwatch.

      Bill Hanson of Madison, Alabama has a retail booths at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. His Super Skill Shot Shooters booth sells custom made pinball machine shooter knobs, including this one made from a Rolex wristwatch. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A professional tournament takes place all weekend at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

      A professional tournament takes place all weekend at the Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/19/2023 11:26 PM

Pinball Expo, the longest known annual pinball machine exhibition, is marking its 39th year this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Covention Center Hotel.

"We are so happy to be growing year after year, and to be able to keep the event in the greater Chicagoland area where pinball was born," founder Robert Berk said.

 

This year's expo features special guest Roger Sharpe -- known as "The Man Who Saved Pinball." Having overturned New York's 35-year ban on pinball machines, he is attending each day of the show where his new movie "Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game" was screened Thursday night.

Back by popular demand is the retro game area, featuring some of the very first video game systems like Atari and PlayStation.

Among the hundreds of machines at the expo will be a Magic Girl pinball machine, one of only 19 ever made. Seven years in the making, it's one of the rarest in the world.

The expo is open to the public from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday until to 2 a.m. Sunday. For a schedule of events, admission details and other information, visit pinballexpo.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 