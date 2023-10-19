Elk Grove Village driver indicted in connection with crash that paralyzed bicyclist

A 25-year-old Elk Grove Village woman has been indicted on two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident that left a Grayslake bicyclist a quadriplegic.

A Lake County grand jury Wednesday indicted Elisiana Serna on the charges involving the early morning April 27 collision on Butterfield Road south of Golf Road in Vernon Hills.

Police called to the scene about 4:17 a.m. for a reported hit and run said a 60-year-old man from Grayslake was struck while riding his bicycle by a dark-colored sedan traveling south on Butterfield Road. The vehicle did not stop after the collision, police said.

The man was paralyzed and is receiving ongoing care at a rehabilitation facility, police said Thursday.

Witness statements, evidence left at the scene and imagery from an automated license plate reader camera were used to identify the vehicle, according to Vernon Hills police Deputy Chief Shannon Holubetz.

Statements made to investigators identified Serna as the driver and indicated she left the scene believing she had struck a deer, he added.

Why the pair were in that area at the time or other details were not made available.

Members of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team helped with the investigation.

Serna is not in custody and is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 1 in Lake County circuit court.

If found guilty, she faces potential sentences of one to three years on one of the charges and three to seven years on the other, Holubetz said.