Schaumburg police searching for bank robbery suspect

Schaumburg police issued a shelter in place notice for some parts of the community this morning after an armed man robbed a bank on the village's east side.

According to the village, the entered the US Bank at 60 S. Meacham at about 11 a.m. and robbed the business armed with a black handgun.

Authorities did not provide further details about the robbery or what, if anything, was taken.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a work jacket, hoodie and a black mask, officials said.

Anyone who sees a man matching the description should call 911 immediately and not approach, officials said.

Besides the shelter in place, police say drivers should avoid the area due to heavy police presence.