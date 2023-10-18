Geneva church hosts fall rummage sale Oct. 26-28

The second floor of the historic sanctuary hall at United Methodist Church of Geneva will be filled with clothes, household goods and more at the annual Fall Rummage Sale on Oct. 26-28. Courtesy of United Methodist Church of Geneva

United Methodist Church of Geneva is hosting its popular Fall Rummage and Bake Sale the last week of October.

The sale begins Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, 211 Hamilton St.

It continues on Friday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and concludes Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon with the popular "Fill-A-Bag" option for $8.

There will be a wide assortment of gently used items, including various household products, furniture, clothes, books, games, children's items, and more.

Make sure to check out the upstairs parlor where we sell jewelry and high-end fashion items. The church has more than two floors of great bargains and the library will be overflowing with homemade baked goods for sale.

Proceeds for last spring's rummage sale allowed the church's women's ministry group to distribute more than $12,000 in funds to TriCity Family Services, Mutual Ground, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Fox Valley Food for Health, TriCity Health Partner Med/Dental Clinic, Valley Shelter Workshop, Glory Gardens and Rebuilding Haiti Now.

For information, visit genevaumc.org.