Wheaton church to host model train show
Updated 10/17/2023 2:15 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wheaton is partnering with the Train Collectors Association Midwest Division Modular Group to host a model train show during Halloween weekend.
Electrically-powered three-rail Lionel trains will run on tracks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in the church's fellowship hall, 515 S. Wheaton Ave. Use the back entrance on the east side of the church.
The TCA crew will be on hand to talk about these model trains, share stories, and answer questions. Admission is free. For more, visit TCAtrains.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.