Wheaton church to host model train show

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wheaton is partnering with the Train Collectors Association Midwest Division Modular Group to host a model train show during Halloween weekend.

Electrically-powered three-rail Lionel trains will run on tracks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in the church's fellowship hall, 515 S. Wheaton Ave. Use the back entrance on the east side of the church.

The TCA crew will be on hand to talk about these model trains, share stories, and answer questions. Admission is free. For more, visit TCAtrains.org.