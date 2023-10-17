Train horns return in some Lake County towns, for now

Train warning signals are temporarily sounding again along the CN/Metra line from Antioch to Wheeling in Lake County. Federal rail authorities apparently have modified requirements for crossings in quiet zones. Courtesy of VILLAGE OF Mundelein

This train horn was removed at the Allanson Road crossing in Mundelein years back to help reduce noise. Daily Herald file PHOTO

Wailing train horns temporarily have returned to several Lake County communities until mandated federal upgrades at rail crossings are completed.

The return of train warning signals after many years of quiet affects 10 communities from Antioch to Wheeling along the Canadian National/Metra North Central commuter line.

The communities comprise the Lake County Quiet Zone, which prohibits locomotives from routinely sounding their horns at public highway railroad crossings. The federal designation is available to localities that seek it and meet certain safety requirements.

Following inspections, the Federal Railroad Administration mandated upgrades in seven communities including installation/maintenance of "No Train Horn" signs and changes in curb height and length, according to Molly Gillespie, Buffalo Grove's director of communications and community engagement.

The village is the point agency for the Lake County Quiet Zone, which temporarily was suspended Oct. 11.

"We are working with the Federal Railroad Administration and other local partners to ensure the entire Quiet Zone is inspected promptly upon completion of projects and be reinstated as soon as possible," she said.

Modifications require "considerable amounts of time and money" and have been hampered by "an extremely challenging construction environment," Mundelein officials told residents.

Libertyville, for example, approved a bid of $76,215 in August to have reflective delineators installed on the existing raised medians at the Winchester Road and Peterson Road crossings west of Route 45. The work is expected to start in two to three weeks and should take two to three days to complete, said Paul Kendzior, public works director.

The quiet zone is an "all or nothing agreement" and, as such, all 10 communities must follow the mandated upgrades before the quiet zone as a whole can be reinstated.

Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Round Lake Beach, Lake Villa and Lake County also have crossings in the Quiet Zone.

Gillespie said Buffalo Grove is working with other members to ensure projects are completed over the next several weeks with the latest scheduled to be done in December.

Buffalo Grove has received a handful of general inquiries and complaints but proactive messaging by the village and other communities has helped get the word out. Impacts can vary on location and frequency, she said.