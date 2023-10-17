Officials: Four hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in South Barrington

Four people were hospitalized late Tuesday morning after a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Algonquin and Penny Roads in South Barrington, according to fire officials.

All four people were in good condition when they were taken from the scene to nearby hospitals, according to Fire EMS Chief Scott Motisi of the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District.

Four other people received minor injuries and declined to be hospitalized, he added.

Motisi said his department was called to the scene at 11:42 a.m. When rescuers arrived, all of the people involved in the crash were out of their vehicles. Two of the vehicles received moderate damage, Motisi said.

South Barrington police officials did not immediately return requests for comment on their investigation.