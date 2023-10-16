Mount Prospect plans sustainable garden near downtown

Mount Prospect will be transforming a pocket of green space east of the S-curve along Route 83 and south of downtown into a sustainable garden.

The village will spend up to $100,600 to refurbish Klehm's Island, which is sandwiched between Route 83 and Main and Lincoln streets. It is named after one of the area's early farmers.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said the goal is to revamp the property into a model landscaping area.

"We're going to plant native, sustainable and pollinator-type plants on that island," Dorsey said.

The plants will support insects like butterflies, he said.

"We'll change the plantings from what's out there, which are kind of a woody type of standard landscaping," Dorsey added.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said a public garden was recommended by the village's sustainability ad hoc committee.

The plan is to do the landscaping and hardscaping work this fall and then, when the plants emerge in the spring, install signs explaining the plantings.

The village board recently awarded the contract to the Langton Group Inc. of Woodstock, which has done similar work with Elk Grove Village, Aurora and Pingree Grove. The company also has planted trees in Mount Prospect.

All existing landscaping and the asphalt path will be removed. Other work will include constructing a brick path, an ADA-compliant concrete sidewalk ramp, a decorative retaining wall, perennial plantings and sodding.

Dorsey said public works' certified landscape technicians will provide their expertise in selecting the plants.

The village recently has installed pollinator gardens elsewhere, including at the public works department headquarters. Another is planned as part of the intersection improvements at Rand, Central and Mount Prospect roads.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli said she would like to see something similar near village hall.