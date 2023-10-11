Donate blood at Schaumburg's Community Blood Drive

The village of Schaumburg urges the public to participate in its next Community Blood Drive from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Barn, 231 S. Civic Drive in Schaumburg.

Interested blood donors should call (877) 258-4825 or register online at www.vitalant.org and use sponsor code ORD0SH98. Appointments are recommended to reduce wait times; however, walk-ins are welcome.

Participating donors will receive a Culver's "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" coupon and also will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of four $25 Home Depot gift cards.

Schaumburg partners with Vitalant to offer five community blood drives a year. For more information, visit www.schaumburg.com/blooddrives, dial 311 in the village, or call the Nursing Division at (847) 923-3766.