'Influential' Mundelein park board member who died in weekend crash memorialized

A veteran Mundelein Park & Recreation District board member who was killed over the weekend in a fiery vehicle crash was publicly memorialized by village officials Monday night.

Kevin Dolan, 66, had served on the park board for about 24 years, including as its president.

Mayor Steve Lentz mentioned Dolan's death at the start of the village board's meeting. Lentz described Dolan as "a very influential part of (the park board) and the community."

"Kevin Dolan will be greatly missed," Lentz said.

The crash that claimed Dolan's life occurred about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Gilmer Road near Erhart Road, in an unincorporated area of Fremont Township. Dolan was driving a 2019 Ford Expedition that swerved twice before leaving the roadway and striking a tree, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The Ford burst into flames. Dolan died at the scene.

Three passengers, including one who was thrown from the SUV by the force of the crash, also were injured. The others were pulled from the SUV by good Samaritans, police said.

The man who was thrown from the SUV was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and then flown to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The other two men, both Chicago residents, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Lake County coroner's office hasn't yet officially confirmed the driver's identity but is working to do so, a spokesman said.

An Ohio native, Dolan graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1979 with a finance degree. He met his future wife, Barb, at Notre Dame; they married in 1981.

Dolan worked in finance and accounting roles at Abbott Laboratories until retiring in 2012.

Dolan first was elected to the park board in 1997. The district's programs and facilities expanded dramatically during his tenure, with perhaps the biggest example being the construction and continued operation of the Barefoot Bay Family Aquatic Center, which opened in 2006 on Midlothian Road.

"His leadership influenced the awarding of grants, large park and facility construction projects, intergovernmental agreements, fiscal responsibility, staff and board development, and much more," a statement released Tuesday on the park district's website read. "Kevin's exceptional volunteerism benefited the community."

Dolan also served in various roles with the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Friends of Illinois Parks Foundation. He was a strong advocate for legislation strengthening park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies in Illinois and across the nation, according to a 2021 news release from the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

"He is an extraordinary advocate for the benefits of parks and recreation," the association's president and CEO, Peter Murphy, said at the time.

Dolan also served the community as a youth basketball coach, as a board member at Santa Maria del Popolo School in Mundelein and in other roles.

In addition to his wife, Dolan's survivors include four children and three grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 22333 W. Erhart Road, near Mundelein.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to St Edward Catholic School in Chicago at: https://www.givecentral.org/location/347/event/16156