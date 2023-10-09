Explosion in Woodstock following gas leak; at least one house badly damaged

Emergency crews near where a house exploded Monday afternoon in Woodstock. Photo Provided by Joe Marrazzo

An explosion in Woodstock has seriously damaged at least one house near downtown, and the fire department is working to control the scene.

One house has been decimated, according to an email from City Manager Roscoe Stelford, and he was awaiting reports of any injuries or casualties.

The Woodstock Fire and Rescue Department had reported that the area of Tryon Street between Washington and Judd streets was closed because of a "natural gas leak in the roadway."

Stelford's email, sent just before 3 p.m., reported that a garage was on fire, and the fire department was working to bring the resulting blaze under control.

Smoke was also filling the air in the downtown square area.

People near the downtown area reported hearing a loud boom Monday afternoon, followed by smoke and emergency crews.

St. Mary Catholic Church at the corner of Tryon and Lincoln Avenue has been evacuated and surrounding homes were advised to shelter in place.

Check back for more details on this breaking story.