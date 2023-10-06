McHenry County College's University Center to hold info sessions about degree programs

MCC President Dr. Clint Gabbard stands with MCC mascot, Roary, in front of the site of the University Center at MCC. Information Sessions about University Center programs will be held starting in early October. Courtesy of McHenry County College

The University Center at McHenry County College will hold a series of information sessions this fall, starting this week.

Sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12; 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7; 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 (via Zoom); and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Advanced registration is encouraged. To learn more about the University Center at MCC or RSVP for a session, visit www.mchenry.edu/ucenter.

Each session will begin with an overview of the University Center at MCC, then allow time for prospective students to meet with representatives from the Center's educational partners, including Aurora University, Northern Illinois University, Roosevelt University (pending final approval), and Southern Illinois University--Carbondale.

"We're very excited to bring degree programs from several universities close to home for our McHenry County community," said Kailley Harmon, executive director of the University Center at MCC. "The students we've talked to so far can't wait to receive more information and connect with our university partners about Fall 2024 admissions."

During the sessions, attendees will have the chance to ask questions and get information about degree programs, admissions, transfer credits, tuition and financial aid, class offerings, and future internship and career opportunities.

The University Center at MCC, announced earlier this year, plans to open in its downtown Woodstock location in fall 2024. The center enables local students to earn bachelor's and advanced degrees close to home, offering cost savings and dedicated on-site support. A full list of available programs is available at www.mchenry.edu/ucenter.