 

Lisle library collecting donations for Metropolitan Family Services

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/6/2023 11:32 AM

The Lisle Library District is accepting donations of purses filled with toiletries to support Metropolitan Family Services, a nonprofit that provides a safe haven for domestic violence survivors.

The library is hosting the collection drive in partnership with state Sen. Laura Ellman, state Rep. Terra Costa Howard and the LovePurse organization throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

 

People can donate any of the following items for women and children in need: feminine products, deodorant, soap, lotion, face cloths, hand sanitizer, travel shampoo and conditioner, oral hygiene products, slippers or shower flip-flops, socks, face masks, combs or brushes, compact mirror and nail emery boards.

The drop-off bin is on the library's first floor across from the circulation desk. People can contribute purses with or without items inside. A kind and encouraging card is also suggested.

For details, call (630) 971-1675 or visit lislelibrary.org.

