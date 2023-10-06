 

Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images

 
By Amanda Marrazzo
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 10/6/2023 12:50 PM

A Lake in the Hills man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child sexual abuse images on a computer and was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation and must register as a sex offender for life.

David Couzins, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography film/photos, a Class 3 felony. In exchange for entering into the negotiated plea, eight additional counts of the same charge were dismissed, according to records in the McHenry County courthouse.

 

A Class 3 felony typically carries a sentencing range of two to five years in prison and also is probational. It also carries fines of up to $100,000.

Couzins must follow all rules of the Sex Offender Registry, including that he not be with children under the age of 18 unsupervised and he must stay away from school properties and buildings, Judge James Cowlin said during the sentencing hearing.

He also must pay $4,013 in fines and fees, undergo sex offender treatment and be tested for sexually transmitted diseases, Cowlin said.

Couzins is accused of having images on his computer between February and November of 2019 of people he knew or should have known to be under the age of 18 in lewd exhibition, Assistant State's Attorney Justin Neubauer said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 