Officials: Rolling Meadows man held after leading Wood Dale police chief on chase

A DuPage County judge denied pretrial release for a Rolling Meadows man accused of leading the Wood Dale police chief on a high-speed chase, officials said.

Angelo Martinez, 28, of the 3500 block of Frontage Road in Rolling Meadows, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and various misdemeanor and traffic charges, including reckless driving and driving while license suspended, in connection with the chase, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted a motion from prosecutors to deny pretrial release for Martinez.

At approximately 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Wood Dale Police Chief Chris Zito noticed a silver Dodge Dart driving recklessly, almost striking another car, on I-390, according to the release.

When the Dodge Dart, driven by Martinez, exited I-390 at Wood Dale Road, Zito turned on his emergency lights and tried to pull over Martinez.

According to prosecutors, Martinez sped away and led Zito on a chase reaching speeds more than 80 mph. Prosecutors added Martinez ignored stop signs at two intersections along Lively Boulevard and traffic lights at two intersections along Wood Dale Road.

Zito ended the chase due to safety concerns.

Martinez ultimately crashed into another car in Elk Grove Village. Police were able to identify Martinez as the driver.

In a statement, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said the county has seen an increase in the number of drivers fleeing police.

On Tuesday, Dieden denied pretrial release for Terrance Griggs, 24, Chicago. Griggs is charged in connection with leading police on a high-speed chase through Elmhurst.

"Judge Dieden's order to hold Mr. Martinez pretrial sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior that poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts police officers involved and motoring public at great risk," Berlin said.

DuPage County Public Defender Jeff York said his office, which represents Martinez, may appeal Dieden's decision denying pretrial release. His office is appealing the decision denying pretrial release for Griggs.

Martinez is scheduled to appear before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander on Oct. 18 for an arraignment hearing.