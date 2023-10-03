Why Maine Township District 207 is getting a $44,904 payout from Big Tobacco firm

A woman exhales while vaping from a Juul e-cigarette. Maine Township High School District 207 will receive a five-figure payout from a tobacco company that formerly was Juul's leading investor, as part of a nationwide settlement over teen vaping. AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File

Maine Township High School District 207 will receive a five-figure payout from a leading tobacco company as part of a nationwide settlement over teen vaping.

The Park Ridge-based district will get $44,904 from the Altria Group, the former chief investor in Juul Labs.

The school board approved the settlement Monday night. A lump-sum payment is expected by the middle of next year, documents indicate.

District 207 is among more than 1,400 public school districts that sued Virginia-based Altria -- formerly known as Phillip Morris Companies -- and Washington, D.C.-based Juul in 2021.

Naperville-based Indian Prairie Unit School District 204 recently announced it will receive $248,914 through the settlement.

Before Monday's vote, District 207 board member Teri Collins said she'd like to see the settlement cash go to fund drug- and alcohol-prevention clubs and programs at the schools rather than just going into a general account. Board President Carla Owen agreed, and Superintendent Ken Wallace supported the idea.

The lawsuit alleged Altria helped fuel a national health crisis by targeting teen customers. Student use of e-cigarettes by students caused District 207 to spend money "in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings and other costs," district documents claim.

Illinois, five other states and Washington, D.C., reached a separate $462 million settlement with Juul Labs earlier this year. Some Illinois school districts, including District 207 and District 204, are sharing in that settlement as well.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market to prevent teen vaping.

Also last year, Altria announced plans to split from Juul and resume its own e-cigarette production.