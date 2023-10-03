Second Fox River boat crash victim identified

Authorities on Tuesday identified the second of two people killed Saturday in a boat crash on the Fox River.

Julie Mertins died from blunt-force injuries in the crash, McHenry County Coroner Michael R. Rein said Tuesday.

On Monday, Lake County officials identified Julie's husband, Tim Mertins, as the driver of the boat and said he also died from crash injuries.

The Illinois Conservation Police are investigating what caused the boat to run aground and crash into the deck of a home about 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Julie Mertins was pronounced dead at the scene near McHenry. Tim Mertins was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville before being pronounced dead.

