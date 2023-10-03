Report: Police chase in Park Ridge ends in fatal crash

Park Ridge police have closed Oakton Street between Greenwood and Cumberland avenues to investigate a fatal crash.

Police reported the closure just after 3:30 a.m. on social media posts.

Traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com is reporting police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during a police chase. At least one car struck a light pole, causing power lines to fall.

One person is in custody after police made a traffic-stop related to the Park Ridge police chase on Interstate 290 near Route 83 in Elmhurst, according to additional media reports.

Authorities are still on the scene of that arrest and a heavy police presence remains in the area as they search for other suspects involved in the chase.

Traffic delays of up to five minutes on I-290 are being reported.

No other information about the crash and manhunt were immediately available.