One dead after early morning, single-vehicle crash in Park Ridge

Park Ridge police say the driver of a Mercedes SUV was killed when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Tuesday morning on Oakton Street.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. as the vehicle was headed east on Oakton between Greenwood and Cumberland avenues, police said.

Oakton remains closed as investigators try to determine what caused the crash.

Police officials said investigators are attempting to contact the male driver's family before releasing his identification.

Earlier reports that the Mercedes was involved in a police chase and related to a stolen vehicle investigation later near Elmhurst were incorrect, police said.

More information about the crash is expected to be released later today.