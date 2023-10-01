One killed, one critical after boat crashes into house along Fox River

One person was killed and a second left critically injured Saturday after a boat careened off the Fox River and struck part of a house on the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Local News Network

One person was killed and another left in critical condition after a boat swerved off the Fox River, ran aground and struck a house Saturday afternoon in McHenry, authorities said.

The crash occurred along the 600 block of Country Club Drive, on the west side of the river and south of Route 120.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Eric Schreiber said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

Video footage posted from a home surveillance camera on abc7chicago.com shows the boat speeding across the river and into the house. Schreiber said the collision caused minor damage to the house.

The crash remains under investigation, Schreiber said.

• ABC 7 contributed to this report.