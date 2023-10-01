Second person dies from injuries suffered when boat crashes into home along Fox River

Two people were killed Saturday when the board they were aboard careened off the Fox River and struck part of a house on the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Local News Network

A second person has died from injuries suffered when a boat swerved off the Fox River, ran aground and struck a house Saturday afternoon in McHenry, authorities said.

The crash occurred along the 600 block of Country Club Drive, on the west side of the river and south of Route 120.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Eric Schreiber said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

Both were aboard the boat when it crashed, Schreiber said.

Video footage posted from a home surveillance camera on abc7chicago.com shows the boat speeding across the river and into the house. Schreiber said the collision caused minor damage to the house.

The boat, a 33-foot Cobalt, was removed from the scene on Sunday morning. The crash remains under investigation, Schreiber said.

• ABC 7 contributed to this report.