Driver killed in rollover crash near Lake Bluff

A motorist was killed Saturday in a rollover crash involving a pickup truck and semitruck near Lake Bluff, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Waukegan Road just south of Muir Avenue in the unincorporated Knollwood area between Lake Bluff and Green Oaks.

First responders from the Libertyville and Lake Forest fire departments reported the semitruck had rolled over, and the pickup truck was on its side with heavy damage.

The pickup truck driver was trapped, leading to a call for additional firefighters to help with extrication, according to Libertyville Fire Department officials.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene from critical injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.

The semi driver was not injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Other fire departments assisted in the response including Lake Bluff and North Chicago.