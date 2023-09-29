Spring Grove man dies from injuries in Tuesday's fiery crash on I-88 near Oak Brook

One of the two people injured Tuesday in a fiery crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer truck on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook has died, officials said.

Cory William Vice, 35, of Spring Grove was pronounced dead Wednesday morning at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Friday.

Vice became trapped inside the cabin of a pickup truck, which sustained heavy front-end damage and caught fire. Oak Brook fire crews cut him out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash was reported atd 2:39 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 139.5 on eastbound I-88 north of Roosevelt Road.

The second person injured during the crash was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was reported to be stable, officials said.

Illinois State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.