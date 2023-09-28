Fox River Grove woman killed in Barrington Hills crash

Daily Herald report

Authorities on Thursday identified Sylvia M. Anderson of Fox River Grove as the woman killed in a crash involving a semitrailer truck and two passenger vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Barrington Hills.

Police said Anderson, 74, was driving a 2016 Lexus south on Bateman Road at about 12:11 p.m. when it entered the intersection with Algonquin Road and struck the side of the eastbound semi truck.

The impact sent the Lexus into the westbound lane of Algonquin Road, where it collided with a 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck, police said.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday.

The semitrailer truck driver, a 41-year-old Calumet City man, and the pickup truck driver, a 49-year-old Crystal Lake man, were not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Barrington Hills police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.