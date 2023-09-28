Driver crashes into Lakemoor police squad car

A driver crashed into a police squad car while a Lakemoor officer was conducting a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The officer was outside the empty squad car speaking with the driver that was pulled over when another car crashed into his vehicle, Lakemoor Police Deputy Chief George Manis said.

"Next thing he knows, he heard squealing tires, and a vehicle ran into the back of the squad car and then pushed the squad car into the first car that our officer had stopped," Manis said.

The driver who hit the stopped squad car was taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not serious, Manis said.

Neither the driver of the car that was pulled over nor the police officer was injured. .

The crash occurred along Route 120, just outside the Lakemoor police station.

The crash remains under investigation.