 

After months of work, Schaumburg eyesore finally removed

  • Demolition crews on Thursday tore down the dilapidated Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg. The demolition has been a long time coming for Schaumburg officials who hope to create a more aesthetically pleasing entryway to the village at that location.

      Demolition crews on Thursday tore down the dilapidated Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg. The demolition has been a long time coming for Schaumburg officials who hope to create a more aesthetically pleasing entryway to the village at that location. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly poses for a photo Thursday after demolition crews started razing the dilapidated Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road.

      Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly poses for a photo Thursday after demolition crews started razing the dilapidated Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly was on hand Thursday morning to see a demolition crew start tearing down the long-shuttered Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road.

      Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly was on hand Thursday morning to see a demolition crew start tearing down the long-shuttered Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/28/2023 12:55 PM

It was a sight for sore eyes Thursday morning in Schaumburg, as a longtime eyesore marring a key entrance to the community finally vanished from view.

With Mayor Tom Dailly and other officials looking on, demolition crews made quick work of the dilapidated Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road, ending a yearslong saga over the long-shuttered eatery.

 

In December, village officials paid $700,000 for the land where the restaurant and a since-dismantled billboard stood, hoping to remove those structures and provide a more aesthetically pleasing gateway to town on the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thorntree Lane.

The site sits just north of the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and a planned entertainment district, and just east of the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus.

Schaumburg leaders haven't decided exactly what to do next, though Dailly has expressed a preference for some type of gateway sign. In the meantime, the Frankly Yours site -- once the debris is cleaned up -- will be planted over with grass.

